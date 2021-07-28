Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.25. 513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

