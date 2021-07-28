China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $$5.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.53.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.