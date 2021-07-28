Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $11.41

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $12.00. Chindata Group shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 15,293 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

