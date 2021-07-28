Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $11.41

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $12.00. Chindata Group shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 15,293 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
