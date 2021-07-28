Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDSVF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock opened at $11,561.26 on Friday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $7,668.33 and a 1-year high of $11,561.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9,903.63.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

