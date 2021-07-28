Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 85.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$14.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.57.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.