Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHYHY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

CHYHY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,907. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2672 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

