Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $166.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,852. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.