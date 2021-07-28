CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.
CIT Group stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.05. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.
About CIT Group
CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.
