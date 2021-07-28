CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

CIT Group stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.05. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

