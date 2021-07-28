Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 500 ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $22,749,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 615,200.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $599,000.

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.68. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $123.47.

