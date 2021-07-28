Citigroup Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

MPAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $168.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.