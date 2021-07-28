Citigroup Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth $70,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth $98,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ONDS stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $271.58 million and a PE ratio of -12.09.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

