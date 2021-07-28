Citigroup Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

