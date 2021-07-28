Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

