Clarivate Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,658 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 236% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,088 call options.

CLVT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 243,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,599. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

In other Clarivate news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares in the company, valued at $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

