Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,888,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 5,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,807. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

