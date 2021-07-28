Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $44.31 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

