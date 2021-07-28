ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Up 176.7% in July

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CLIS remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Wednesday. 538,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,910. ClickStream has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.
About ClickStream
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for ClickStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClickStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.