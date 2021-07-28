ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Up 176.7% in July

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLIS remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Wednesday. 538,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,910. ClickStream has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.

About ClickStream

ClickStream Corporation focuses on the development and implementation of play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. Its platform, WinQuik is designed to enable its users to have fun, interact, and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke, and Jordan Andino on sports, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space, food, and others.

