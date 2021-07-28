Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $674,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $89,381,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $47,619,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,057,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,167. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

