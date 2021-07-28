ClinTex CTi Price Hits $0.0841 on Major Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00047380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.05 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

