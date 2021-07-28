CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $28,413.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001025 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00040072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00036328 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,670,155 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

