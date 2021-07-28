Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. On average, analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

