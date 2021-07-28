CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -806.50 and a beta of 1.71. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

