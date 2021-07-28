Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%.

CCB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $350.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29.

CCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

