Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.67

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 3950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KOF. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
