Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.67

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 3950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOF. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

