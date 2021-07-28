Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.68

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.68 and last traded at $82.82, with a volume of 124346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.78.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,302,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 640,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 577,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after buying an additional 65,036 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 531,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.