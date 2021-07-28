Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
COHU stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
Further Reading: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.