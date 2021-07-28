Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Cohu has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COHU stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

