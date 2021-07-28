Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COHU. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cohu by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 165,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

