Colony Group LLC Acquires 10,459 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPT opened at $146.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

