Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.