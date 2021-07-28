Colony Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $282.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $166.71 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

