Colony Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,872,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,743,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STL shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

