Colony Group LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $115.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

