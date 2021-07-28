Colony Group LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a PE ratio of 150.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.