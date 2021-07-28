Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $238.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $239.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

