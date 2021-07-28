ColossusXT (COLX) Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $14,104.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002362 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008053 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,057,717,933 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

