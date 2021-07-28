Columbia Asset Management Buys 5,867 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.59. 134,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,075. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

