Columbia Asset Management Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,884,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.47. 576,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $263.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.08. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

