Columbia Asset Management Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,457,000 after purchasing an additional 756,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $61,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.02. 82,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.