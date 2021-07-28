Columbia Asset Management Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,446,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

