Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,262 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Columbia Asset Management cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,651 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 101.2% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7,139.6% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $165.47. The stock had a trading volume of 168,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,117. The firm has a market cap of $261.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

