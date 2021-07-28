Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CXP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

CXP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 2,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 365,160 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,886,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 119,311 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $385,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

