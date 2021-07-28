Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Down 68.5% in July

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE STK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $36.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 190.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 69,108 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 72.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

