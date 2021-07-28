Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Down 68.5% in July

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE STK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.24. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $36.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.