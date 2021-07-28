Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Holdings Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.69% of Columbus McKinnon worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCO. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

CMCO opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

