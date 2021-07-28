Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KJFI remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48. Comjoyful International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

About Comjoyful International

Comjoyful International Co engages in the management and operation of healthcare clubs which specializes in the provision of Chinese traditional physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments in China. Its services include foot massage, body massage, spa, moxibustion, and other relaxing treatments.

