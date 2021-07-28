Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KJFI remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48. Comjoyful International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
About Comjoyful International
