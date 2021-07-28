Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.11 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 1,062,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,685. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

