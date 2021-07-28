Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,693. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -110.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,442.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

