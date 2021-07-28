Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.25 ($175.59).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

EPA ML opened at €135.50 ($159.41) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €131.87.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.