Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Up 3.7%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 24,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,085,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

