Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Up 3.7%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 24,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,085,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.