Comparing Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) & ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investar and ACNB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $105.89 million 2.11 $13.89 million $1.21 17.75 ACNB $105.22 million 2.33 $18.39 million N/A N/A

ACNB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Investar and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 1 0 2.50 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.71%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Investar is more favorable than ACNB.

Risk and Volatility

Investar has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 18.71% 7.69% 0.79% ACNB 25.69% 10.58% 1.07%

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Investar pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Investar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investar beats ACNB on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate lending, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 20 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 13 offices in Adams county, 5 offices in York county, 1 office in Cumberland County, and 1 office in Franklin County; 5 community banking offices located in Frederick County and 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

