Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,671. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $202,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 239,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.